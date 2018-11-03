Divers see crashed Lion Air jet fuselage as ‘ping’ heard in search for black box

Divers have reported seeing the fuselage and engines of a crashed Lion Air plane on the seabed, and a ping locator has detected a signal which may be from the cockpit voice recorder, Indonesia’s search and rescue chief has said. The brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea early on Monday, just minutes after taking off from the Indonesian capital. Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Search and rescue chief Muhammad Syaugi speaks to the media at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia Credit: Binsar Bakkara/A)

Speaking on Saturday, the sixth day of the search, Muhammad Syaugi said “two engines and more landing gear have been found”. “I haven’t seen it myself but I got information from some divers that they have seen the fuselage,” he said at a news conference at a Jakarta port where body bags, debris and passenger belongings are first taken.

Rescuers remove parts of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea Credit: Binsar Bakkara/AP