Family of alleged blasphemer Asia Bibi call on Theresa May to grant UK asylum

The husband of a Christian Pakistani woman who spent eight years on death row after being accused of blasphemy has asked Theresa May to grant them asylum in Britain.

Asia Bibi has faced calls for her life amid widespread protest after she was acquitted of an allegation of insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

Her husband, Ashiq Masih, on Saturday called for the UK to grant the mother and their family refuge amid fears for their safety.

In a video, he says: “I am requesting the Prime Minister of the UK help us and as far as possible grant us freedom.”

Speaking in Punjabi, he also called for asylum from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump in the footage.

On Saturday, it also emerged that Ms Bibi's lawyer had fled Pakistan over fears for his own safety.