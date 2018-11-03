IVF improvements partly to blame for fall in number of adoptions

The success rate of IVF is almost three times higher than when the process was first developed in 1978. Credit: PA

A drop in the rate of children being adopted is partly caused by improvements in IVF, the head of the public body representing children in care said. The success rates for fertility treatment are now nearly three in 10 (29%) for women under 35, almost three times higher than when the process was first developed in 1978.

5,360 The number of adoptions in 2015

4,350 The number of adoptions in 2017

Anthony Douglas, the chief executive of the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (Cafcass), also told the Daily Telegraph the adoption process was “far too slow”. He said: “IVF used to be around 7% successful and now it’s around 30%. “So as a choice, adoption is competing with lots of other ways of having children.”

The first IVF baby, Louise Brown, was born in 1978. Credit: PA