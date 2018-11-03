May’s Armistice centenary tribute to First World War dead’s ‘immense sacrifices’

Theresa May has paid tribute to the “immense sacrifices” made during the First World War as she hailed the strong relationship between Britain and its European allies. The Prime Minister spoke as the centenary of the end of the bloody four-year battle draws near. Mrs May will take part in a series of events this week, culminating in a national service of remembrance on November 11.

Prime Minister Theresa May will join French President Emmanuel Macron in remembrance of the First World War dead Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

On Sunday, a bugle will sound at the French graveside of war poet Wilfred Owen, marking 100 years since his death on November 4 1918, just seven days shy of peace being declared. Elizabeth Owen, the widow of his nephew Peter, will attend a ceremony in Ors, in the north of the country, where the instrument – which was taken from a dead German soldier – will be used to play The Last Post. Meanwhile, at the Tower of London on Sunday evening, about 10,000 flames will be lit, in remembrance of those who fought and died in the war. The light display installation, called Beyond the Deepening Shadow, will run each evening up to and including on Armistice Day. On Friday, Mrs May will join Emmanuel Macron in France to commemorate the fallen. Downing Street said she would meet the French president for a ceremony on the Somme, where tens of thousands of British and French soldiers were killed in the bloody conflict.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.