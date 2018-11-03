Rate of workers in Scotland paid less than the Living Wage is below UK average

Workers in Scotland are less likely to earn under the Living Wage than those anywhere else in the UK outside the south east of England, new research indicates. The real Living Wage currently sits at £8.75 per hour outside London, where it is £10.20 per hour. A study conducted by IHS Markit for professional services firm KPMG, found 19% of employees in Scotland earned under the Living Wage, compared to 22% across the UK as a whole.

The area where workers were most likely not to be paid the voluntary rate was joint between Northern Ireland and the East Midlands, both at 26%. Meanwhile, in the south east of England 18% of employees were paid at least the hourly figure, falling to 20% in London. In both Scotland and the UK as a whole, the percentage of jobs paying less than the rate grew by one percentage point between 2017 and 2018. Scotland has the lowest proportion of female workers earning under the Living Wage at 22%, compared to 27% across the UK, however the UK figure remains 10 percentage points above that of male workers. Part-time workers are twice as likely to be paid below the Living Wage in Scotland, with 37% below the threshold compared to 11% of full-time workers. UK-wide more than one in four part-time workers (43%) are paid under the figure.

