Spice Girls 'set to announce' comeback tour - but without Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls are reportedly set to announce a reunion tour - but as a four-piece.

The 1990s pop stars have recorded a video message to announce the 2019 stadium tour that will broadcast of Bonfire Night, The Sun has reported.

It will be followed by an appearance on Jonathan Ross's chat show next Saturday.

Victoria Beckham, who joined Mel C at a charity gala fundraiser on Friday, is not set to join up with her former band-mates though.