- ITV Report
-
Spice Girls 'set to announce' comeback tour - but without Victoria Beckham
The Spice Girls are reportedly set to announce a reunion tour - but as a four-piece.
The 1990s pop stars have recorded a video message to announce the 2019 stadium tour that will broadcast of Bonfire Night, The Sun has reported.
It will be followed by an appearance on Jonathan Ross's chat show next Saturday.
Victoria Beckham, who joined Mel C at a charity gala fundraiser on Friday, is not set to join up with her former band-mates though.
She's preferring to focus on her fashion business.
So it will be Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner who will appear on Ross's sofa.
The group, which formed in 1994, have performed as a four-piece before, when Geri quit the band in 1998, before going on hiatus in 2000.
They last performed together in a special cameo at the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012.