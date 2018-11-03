- ITV Report
-
Storm-damaged Italy captured in drone footage as logs clog lake amid mass rubble after deadly rain
A valley of bricks where a house once stood, a clogged lake's surface filled with uprooted trees and a mountainside road blocked by fallen rubble.
They are all visual signs of the power of the rain and storms that have devastated Italy's northeastern regions.
At least 14 people were killed in the past week's bad weather, including some who were struck by falling trees and debris.
Landslides caused mud to race down mountainsides to block the roads, which cut off electricity and access to many of the worst-hit villages.
The torrential rains in the nation continued down south, with eyewitnesses in Sicily filming the power of the muddy water as it marooned cars.