Two dead, including shooter, at Florida yoga studio

A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida’s capital before killing himself Friday, officials said.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said four people are in critical condition following the shooting, which took place in a small Tallahassee shopping centre.

The suspect fatally shot himself, Mr DeLeo said.

City spokesman Jamie Van Pelt said the shooting appeared to be a part of a domestic dispute.

Mr DeLeo said police have not identified the shooter and are asking for anyone who saw something unusual around the time of the shooting to contact police. He said the shooter acted alone.

“We’re all very saddened and shocked by the events that occurred, but it’s important that people understand that there is no immediate threat outside of what has already occurred this evening,” Mr DeLeo said.

A major commuter intersection was blocked off and businesses in the plaza were on lockdown as police investigated.

City Commissioner Scott Maddox was on the scene. He said on Facebook, “In my public service career I have had to be on some bad scenes. This is the worst. Please pray.”

Elle Welling said she was leaving a store across the street from the shopping centre and saw at least three people loaded into ambulances.

“You don’t think about this in Tallahassee and now you have to,” said Ms Welling, 26, who lives in the neighbourhood.

The plaza is home to popular restaurants, a jewellery store, a framing shop, a hair salon and other businesses.