UK Weather Forecast: Rain across central parts tonight, dry elsewhere

Saturday night: A band of cloud and rain will continue to move southeast across the UK, weakening and then stalling across central England. Staying dry with clear spells across East Anglia and the Southeast. Clear spells also across the northwest with some blustery showers.

Tomorrow the rain across central parts will push northwards. Another area of rain edges into Southwest England through the day, with some heavy rain across Cornwall into the afternoon. SE England staying mostly dry with sunny spells. Some sunshine also across much of Scotland and Northern Ireland with winds easing.