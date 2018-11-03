Fan tributes to Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha as week-long memorial begins in Bangkok

A week-long funeral has begun in Thailand for the Leicester City chairman killed in last weekend's helicopter crash outside the club's stadium. Mourners were seen arriving at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok to honour Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Mourners arrive for the memorial service in Bangkok. Credit: AP

It is being held a week to the day he and four others lost their lives near the King Power ground. Members of the Leicester squad will fly out to join the memorial after Saturday afternoon's Premier League away game against Cardiff City.

A Buddhist temple is hosting the many days of tributes in Thailand. Credit: AP

Tributes are expected to be made on the pitch, along with a minute's silence at the Cardiff City Stadium. Fans and teams are also observing a silence across the football league on Saturday.

Bournemouth and Manchester United players paid tribute to the crash victims while also pausing ahead of Armistice Day in the Premier League's first kick-off. Credit: PA

Leicester fans earlier gathered at the King Power stadium to add to the vast sea of scarves, shirts and flowers before boarding buses for south Wales. The city has seen an outpouring of emotion and been inundated with wishes from across the country over the last week.

Fan tributes are lined around the side of Leicester City's stadium. Credit: ITV News

Nusara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz also died in the crash last Saturday after a 1-1 draw with West Ham United. Leicester boss Claude Puel will lead the senior players, including captain Wes Morgan, striker Jamie Vardy and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, on the trip abroad to support Vichai's family.

The death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others shocked the world of football. Credit: PA

The group from the club is due to return on Tuesday ahead of next weekend's visit of Burnley. It will be the first home game since the tragedy.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha enjoyed unexpected Premier League title success during his ownership of the club. Credit: ITV News

Thai billionaire Vichai, 60, was known for arriving and leaving the stadium in his helicopter. Ahead of the memorial, Vardy paid tribute to Vichai as a "fun, loving guy" who always had a smile on his face. "He was like the father figure of the group, wanting to be like that not just with the players, but the fans as well, to be as one," he said. "He wasn't just a chairman, he always made sure that he went out of his way to get to know you on a personal level, with your families. "He took us in as his extended family and that's exactly what we did with him. It has been one of the hardest weeks that myself and the lads have had to go through."

The wreckage from the helicopter crash was moved from the stadium on Thursday night. Credit: PA