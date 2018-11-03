X Factor forced to cancel Saturday vote after sound issues

ITV apologised to X Factor viewers after the TV show was hit by sound issues – prompting the cancellation of Saturday night’s vote. Viewers complained that they thought their TV screens had broken and that judges Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, his wife Ayda and ex-One Direction star Louis Tomlinson sounded like Daleks. Causing more confusion, host Dermot O’Leary failed to offer any on-air explanation because the show had been pre-recorded on Saturday afternoon.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A message simply flashed up on screen saying: “We are sorry for the temporary interference in sound” after the problems began midway through the talent show. Viewers called for ITV to axe the phone vote. And later, at the end of the programme, X Factor flashed up a message saying Saturday’s vote had been cancelled. “Due to a technical issue, tonight’s vote has been cancelled. It will open in tomorrow night’s show,” it said. The sound issues distorted contestants Danny Tetley and Anthony Russell’s performances. And an ITV announcer said after the show aired: “We’re very sorry for the problems with the sound on the X Factor tonight.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I thought my TV had finally given up on me after eight years but it’s just X Factor”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

This Morning host Phillip Schofield wrote: “Oh no!!! They’re all Daleks on the X Factor!!!!!”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

One viewer joked that ex-judge Louis Walsh was “the real culprit” behind the sound issues.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And @basicallylewis wrote: “I thought they were doing the robot effect for Halloween”. While @flump23 added: “Surely the votes need to be halted. We can’t hear them sing properly. It’s not fair on them.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.