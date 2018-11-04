Arron Banks tells ITV News probed Brexit campaign cash is legitimate - while quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

Leave campaigner Arron Banks has told ITV News he and his firm are the source of £8 million of campaign funding for the Brexit referendum that is being criminally investigated.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) probe was launched into “suspected criminal offences” after the elections watchdog said it had reasonable grounds to suspect Mr Banks was not the true source of the cash.

It also said Mr Banks's firm Rock Holdings, which is based on the Isle of Man, was impermissible under finance rules amid claims of outside funding.

Mr Banks, who co-founded the Leave.EU campaign, said bank statements showed "no money has gone into Rock Holdings from Russians or anyone else" as he invited the NCA to look at his books "any time they want".

He told ITV News Political Correspondent Emily Morgan the money was generated by "insurance" and insisted it was a UK-registered company.

"We employ nearly 1,000 people," he said. "We have almost (500,000) customers and we generate revenues at a premium of over (£250 million) a year ... in the UK."