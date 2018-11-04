- ITV Report
-
Lucky diver spends half hour in company of giant whale shark off Florida coast
A diver was left with an experience he will never forget after spending half an hour swimming alongside a giant whale shark.
Mike Ross filmed the moment he came within touching distance of the creature off the coast of Naples, Florida, on Wednesday.
The adventurer described the whale shark, which he estimated at being 40 feet in length, as a "curious giant".
"I could practically touch it, it was right there," Mr Ross said.