Man, 102, dies after being trapped on roof for three days

A 102-year-old man who was trapped on the roof of his home for three days has died, police said.

Ron Easton had climbed on to the roof of an extension on his Devon home with a bucket of tools, but got stuck after falling over or collapsing, according to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue.

One of his friends called 999 after spotting three unopened milk bottles outside his home in Bigbury-on-Sea on Wednesday.