Medical staff urged to ensure end-of-life carers get full support

Charities have called on medical staff to do more to identify carers of terminally ill people to ensure they are getting the support they need.

Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support are urging early identification of people caring for those at the end of their lives.

A report from the charities spoke to bereaved people who gave palliative care to relatives and found early provision of information and support was vital.

The report found many carers were not identified as such and recommended all healthcare staff – but particularly GPs and district nurses – to do more to remedy this.

Other recommendations include speedy assessments and support plans for palliative carers, readily available respite care, and the carer’s details forming part of key medical information.

The report said there are “many missed opportunities” in end-of-life care.

“Ensuring that those caring for someone in the last six months of life gets the support they need as quickly as possible is crucial if they are to effectively carry out the caring role they have taken on,” it continued.

“A lack of support leaves both the carer and the cared-for person at risk of a breakdown in the care provided, which may lead to much greater complexities in the care provision needed, and quality of life available to the cared-for person and carer, beyond death and into bereavement.”