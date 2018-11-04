Exclusive: Mother of girl injured at Woking fireworks slide collapse calls for tighter fairground ride rules

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

A mother whose daughter was seriously injured when an inflatable slide collapsed at a fireworks event has called for tighter regulations on fairground rides. Donia Echouafni's daughter, Nadine, was one of eight youngsters hurt during the incident at Woking Fireworks on Saturday. The 12-year-old remains in hospital with a broken pelvis, while Surrey Police, who evacuated the site and declared a major incident, continue to investigate. The other seven minors, all under the age of 16, have now been discharged. Ms Echouafni told ITV News that seeing a "sea of children" crying was a sight that "no child should ever witness".

The scene at the fireworks funfair in Woking Park, Surrey.

Ms Echouafni, who ran to the sight of the collapse when she heard a commotion, found her daughter on the ground screaming. She said that helpers from St John Ambulance service were quickly on scene to help. "I don't want this to happen to anybody again. Nobody wants to see their child on the floor crying or unconscious," she told ITV News. "It's not anything that any mother or parent should face, so I just want that to be sorted out."

Tonia Echouafni and her daughter Nadine. Credit: Family handout.

Asked if she believed regulations on fairground rides should be changed, Ms Echouafni answered "100%". "I don't want to be the killer of joy and say that we should eliminate everything and go health and safety mad, but I don't want another child to go through this," she said. "It was a traumatic event for adults, let alone children. "To see what looked like a sea of children lying down on the ground screaming and unable to move is something that no child should ever witness."

All visitors were eventually evacuated from the site. Credit: PA

Fireworks organiser Michael Holden, of Woking District Rotary, said it appeared the children had fallen to the ground from the top of the slide. Mr Holden, who estimated around 5,000 people were in the park when it happened, said the circumstances around how the children were injured remain unclear. All visitors were forced to evacuate to allow an air ambulance to land. "We don't still know yet what exactly happened but eight children appear to have come off near the top of the slide and landed on the floor alongside it," Mr Holden said.

Lucas Whitehouse was on the slide when it collapsed.

One witness said he was concerned earlier that evening when he saw up to 40 children playing on the "flimsy" slide at once. Lucas Whitehouse was on the slide when it collapsed. He told ITV News it was "obvious" that something was wrong with the ride. "It was so crowded and because there were too many people I don't think there was enough air in the inflatable," the youngster said. "So every time there was a group of people it would kind of collapse."

The site was quickly evacuated. Credit: PA