Poppy remembrance garden vandalised in 'malicious' act

A poppy remembrance garden has been vandalised in an "act of malicious violence". Wooden crosses and a sign were damaged and items scattered across the garden at Princes Street Gardens East, Edinburgh, in the early hours of Saturday. The incident has been criticised as "deplorable".

A number of items were damaged Credit: Poppyscotland

A joint statement from Poppyscotland and Legion Scotland said: "When our staff and volunteers arrived for duty yesterday morning they were understandably distressed by what they found. "This is a truly deplorable and disrespectful act of malicious violence which has caused immense upset to countless people. "The Garden and Field of Remembrance is a very special place and thousands of locals and visitors alike spend time reflecting and remembering there each year." Staff worked to restore the site after contacting police.

The gardens had been locked when the vandalism took place Credit: Poppyscotland

The garden is a tribute to those who have served or continue to serve in the UK’s armed forces. Hundreds of hours are spent each year planting more than 8,000 poppies. Wreaths are also laid by representatives of a wide spectrum of organisations during a service to remember the fallen at the opening of the garden.

