Second teenager stabbed to death in 24 hours named as college student Malcolm Mide-Madariola

The second student to be stabbed to death on the streets of London in a 24-period has been named as a college student. Scotland Yard on Sunday said 17-year-old Malcolm Mide-Madariola was fatally stabbed outside Clapham South Tube station. He was from Peckham, south-east London, and was a student at a college near the scene where he was attacked, the force added.

Malcolm’s stabbing at about 4.35pm on Friday came less than a day after 15-year-old Jay Hughes was pounced on in a “premeditated attack” near a chicken shop in Bellingham, south-east London. Detective Chief Inspector John Massey of the homicide and major crime command said Malcolm was stabbed a “few minutes” after an “altercation” between two groups of boys. “We are confident that our investigation will lead us to the person or people responsible, but we do need to speak with more witnesses and I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward,” he added. Flowers were laid near the south-west London station for Malcolm, who died in hospital.

The scene in Bellingham where 15-year-Jay Hughes was stabbed to death Credit: Emma Bowden/PA

A 17-year-old girl, who asked not to be named, described him as a hard-working boy, adding: “He was sweet and nice and he always used to message me if he knew I was sad.” Also in grief were Jay Hughes’ family, who paid tribute to a youngster who was “very bright and brilliant at art”. He was attacked near the Morley’s chicken shop in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham, at about 5.20pm on Thursday. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said their deaths were “a terrible waste of young lives”, as he offered his condolences to the families.

Flowers left near the scene where a 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed outside Clapham South Tube station Credit: Tom Horton/PA