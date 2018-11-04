Former Cabinet Secretary Sir Jeremy Heywood dies from cancer at 56

Former Cabinet Secretary and head of the Civil Service Sir Jeremy Heywood has died from cancer aged 56, Downing Street has said.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Sir Jeremy “worked tirelessly to serve our country” and said his death was “a huge loss to British public life”.

Sir Jeremy, who died on Sunday morning, was diagnosed last summer and received treatment while continuing to work.

He stepped aside in June while he underwent treatment for the cancer and a related infection before formally retiring last month.

Sir Jeremy was appointed Cabinet Secretary in 2011 and three years later also took on the role of head of the Civil Service. His full title was Lord Heywood of Whitehall.

Paying tribute, the prime minister said: "This is extremely sad news and all of my thoughts are with Jeremy’s family and friends.