Thousands of flames to light up Tower of London to mark Armistice centenary

About 10,000 flames will be lit at the Tower of London to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. Yeoman Warders, also known as Beefeaters, who have all served in the military, and representatives from the armed forces, will start the process of lighting the flames at a ceremony on Sunday. The display is to remember the sacrifice made by those who lost their lives during the First World War.

Volunteers will take between 40 and 50 minutes to manually light the remaining flames, gradually illuminating both the Tower of London and its empty moat. The flames, each emanating from an individual canister, will burn for about four hours before needing to be replenished with fuel by volunteers before the next night’s display. The spectacle, named Beyond the Deepening Shadow, will be accompanied by a specially commissioned sound installation featuring choral music and words from war poet Mary Borden’s Sonnets to a Soldier. Many of the volunteers for the installation also helped with the display of poppies at the landmark in 2014, according to a spokeswoman for Historic Royal Palaces, the organisation responsible for maintaining the Tower of London. The display saw 888,246 ceramic poppies placed outside the Tower of London, with each flower representing a life lost by a soldier from Britain or its colonies. Many of the volunteers have a family connection to the First World War, the spokeswoman added.

The volunteers will include those who helped set up the 2014 ceramic poppy display marking the centenary of the First World War Credit: Nick Ansell/PA