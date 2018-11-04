UK Weather Forecast: Largely dry and cloudy. Rain across the south west.

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times, continuing across central and western parts, moving north into Northern Ireland and Scotland. Drier elsewhere, with clear spells but also some low cloud and hill fog.

Monday: Mostly dry across England and Wales, with some sunshine developing. Cloudier across Scotland and Northern Ireland with outbreaks of rain, though rain easing for some later on. Staying mild.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Wet and windy across western areas on Tuesday, drier and brighter further east. Rain clearing to blustery showers Wednesday. A chilly start Thursday before further rain arrives from the Atlantic.

ITV Weather Presenter Becky Mantin with the latest forecast.