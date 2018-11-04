- ITV Report
-
Weather: Largely cloudy with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle
It will be largely cloudy across England and Wales today, with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, but also some heavy rain in the southwest.
It will be drier and brighter across Scotland and Northern Ireland and then across southeast England later in the afternoon.
And, in general, mild and less windy than on Saturday.
The top temperature is expected to reach 15 Celsius in some parts, including Cardiff and Liverpool.