Call for review of ‘pointlessly cruel’ benefit sanctions regime

A committee of MPs has called for an urgent reassessment of the Government’s benefit sanctions regime, warning that the current system appears to be “pointlessly cruel” to some claimants. The human cost of the policy appears “simply too high”, with evidence showing that its impact is at best “mixed” and at worst “arbitrarily punitive”, said the House of Commons Work and Pensions Committee. The committee’s report found that single parents, care leavers and people with disabilities and health conditions are “disproportionately vulnerable” to and affected by sanctions. Unless the Government can show unequivocally that these groups are being helped into work, their inclusion in the regime cannot be justified, the report said. The cross-party committee found that the imposition of sanctions on disabled people is “harmful and counterproductive” and should be immediately halted for those with limited capability for work or a doctor’s note saying they should not work. Sanctions can be imposed for missing appointments or failure to show efforts to find work, and can see claimants lose 100% of their Jobseekers Allowance or Universal Credit standard allowance.

In some “higher level” cases – such as a failure to take up paid work – claimants can lose benefits for as long as three years. The committee recommended that the maximum period for such sanctions should be limited to two months for the first failure to comply and four and six months for subsequent breaches. The report warned that children risked becoming “collateral damage” as the withdrawal of parents’ benefits harmed their welfare, warned the report. Without clear evidence that sanctions were driving a return to work by single parents, it was “hard to justify” their inclusion in the system. The committee received more than 500 responses detailing claimants’ experience of the sanctions regime, which included cases of “extreme hardship and distress”. These included a wheelchair user who “sofa-surfed” with friends or slept in a college library for a year when her entire benefit was wrongly taken away. And the committee heard from a man who was sanctioned when he missed a JobCentre appointment three days after being hospitalised with severe epileptic seizures.

Claimants can face sanctions for failing to attend back-to-work appointments Credit: Nick Ansell/PA