Charles to lay wreath at Cenotaph on behalf of Queen on 100th year since end of First World War

The Prince of Wales will once again lead the nation in honouring the country’s war dead during the national service of remembrance. The Queen has asked Charles to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on her behalf – the second successive year the heir to the throne will perform the duty. Sunday's open-air service will have added significance as this year is the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A series of events have been staged throughout 2018 marking the milestone. Prime Minister Theresa May and the Duke of Cambridge attended commemorations in France marking the Battle of Amiens, which signalled the beginning of the end of the 1914-18 War. While a series of exhibitions at the Imperial War Museums’ Making A New World season have reflected on the impact the brutal killing fields of the conflict had in shaping the modern world. During the cenotaph event, the Queen will view the service from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building as she did last year. After Charles has laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen, other floral tributes will be left by members of the royal family, senior figures from the Government, including Mrs May, and opposition party leaders and other figures from national life. Charles' new role is likely to be seen as an example of the subtle shift of head of state duties from the 92-year-old sovereign to the heir to the throne.

The President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA