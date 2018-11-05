Crashed Lion Air jet's airspeed indicator malfunctioned on last four flights

Investigators inspect an engine retrieved from the wreckage. Credit: AP

The "black box" data recorder from a crashed Lion Air jet shows its airspeed indicator malfunctioned on its last four flights, investigators have said. The announcement came just hours after distraught relatives of victims confronted the airline's co-founder at a meeting organised by officials. National Transportation Safety Committee chairman Soerjanto Tjahjono said the problem was similar on each of the four flights, including the fatal flight on October 29 in which the plane plunged into the Java Sea minutes after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. Erratic speed and altitude on the plane's previous flight, from Denpasar on Bali to Jakarta, were widely reported and "when we opened the black box, yes indeed the technical problem was the airspeed or the speed of the plane", Mr Tjahjono told a news conference.

Relatives confronted the airline's co-founder at a meeting organised by officials. Credit: AP

"Data from the black box showed that two flights before Denpasar-Jakarta also experienced the same problem," he said. "In the black box there were four flights that experienced problems with the airspeed indicator." Indonesian investigators, the plane's manufacturer, Boeing, and the US National Transportation Safety Board are formulating a more specific inspection for Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes related to the airspeed problem, Mr Tjahjono said. "If there are urgent findings to be delivered, we will convey them to the operators and to the manufacturer," he said. Lion Air has said a technical problem with the jet was fixed after problems with the Bali to Jakarta flight. Investigator Nurcahyo Utomo said investigators need to review maintenance records, including what problems were reported, what repairs were done including whether components were replaced, and how the repairs were tested before the two-month-old plane was declared airworthy.

Divers search for more of the wreckage. Credit: AP