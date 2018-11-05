- ITV Report
-
Crashed Lion Air jet's airspeed indicator malfunctioned on last four flights
The "black box" data recorder from a crashed Lion Air jet shows its airspeed indicator malfunctioned on its last four flights, investigators have said.
The announcement came just hours after distraught relatives of victims confronted the airline's co-founder at a meeting organised by officials.
National Transportation Safety Committee chairman Soerjanto Tjahjono said the problem was similar on each of the four flights, including the fatal flight on October 29 in which the plane plunged into the Java Sea minutes after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.
Erratic speed and altitude on the plane's previous flight, from Denpasar on Bali to Jakarta, were widely reported and "when we opened the black box, yes indeed the technical problem was the airspeed or the speed of the plane", Mr Tjahjono told a news conference.
"Data from the black box showed that two flights before Denpasar-Jakarta also experienced the same problem," he said.
"In the black box there were four flights that experienced problems with the airspeed indicator."
Indonesian investigators, the plane's manufacturer, Boeing, and the US National Transportation Safety Board are formulating a more specific inspection for Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes related to the airspeed problem, Mr Tjahjono said.
"If there are urgent findings to be delivered, we will convey them to the operators and to the manufacturer," he said.
Lion Air has said a technical problem with the jet was fixed after problems with the Bali to Jakarta flight.
Investigator Nurcahyo Utomo said investigators need to review maintenance records, including what problems were reported, what repairs were done including whether components were replaced, and how the repairs were tested before the two-month-old plane was declared airworthy.
Searchers are still trying to locate the cockpit voice recorder.
Rusdi Kirana, Lion Air's co-founder, was not invited to speak by Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, who moderated the meeting between relatives and the officials who are overseeing the search effort and accident investigation.
But he stood and bowed his head after angry and distraught family members demanded that Mr Kirana, who with his brother Kusnan Kirana founded Lion Air in 1999, identify himself.
"Lion Air has failed," said a man who identified himself as the father of passenger Shandy Johan Ramadhan, a prosecutor in a district on the island where the flight was headed.
"I want Mr Rusdi Kirana and his team to pay attention," he said.
"Since the time of the crisis, I was never contacted by Lion Air. We lost our child, but there was no empathy that Lion Air showed to us."
After the meeting, Mr Kirana left in a hurry, avoiding questions from reporters.
Many families face an agonising wait for missing relatives to be identified.
Police medical experts have received nearly 140 body bags of human remains and have identified 14 victims.
The Lion Air crash is the worst airline disaster in Indonesia since 1997, when 234 people died on a Garuda flight near Medan.
In December 2014, an AirAsia flight from Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea, killing all 162 on board.
Lion Air is one of Indonesia's youngest airlines but has grown rapidly, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.
It has been expanding aggressively in Southeast Asia, a fast-growing region of more than 600 million people.