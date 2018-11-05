'Disgusting' video shows laughing group burn Grenfell Tower model at bonfire party

An "appalling and disturbing" video has emerged showing people at a bonfire party burning a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower. The video appears to have been taken at a private party and shows the group laughing and joking as they watch the model burn. The cardboard structure shows paper figures at the windows with their arms in the air. ITV News has decided not to show the three-minute video in full. Theresa May has described the video as "utterly unacceptable".

Grenfell Tower after the devastating fire that killed 72 people. Credit: ITV News

In a statement on Twitter, the prime minister said: "To disrespect those who lost their lives at Grenfell Tower, as well as their families and loved ones, is utterly unacceptable." The Metropolitan Police have called the video "callous". Groups representing survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire, which happened in June 2017, have described the footage as "disgusting" and said they hoped the police would take action against the perpetrators. Natasha Elcock, from Grenfell United said: "It's a disgusting video. We hope that the police are taking this seriously. Not only is it extremely upsetting to survivors and people who lost family, it's hateful and offensive to everyone that has been affected by the tragic events of that night."

Grenfell United urged the police to take action. Credit: ITV News

The party-goers are heard making remarks as they watch the paper model burn. One person can be heard saying "stay in your flat" - another says "we are coming to get you", references to the advice the fire brigade gave to the residents on the night of the fire. Another shouted "help, help me", appearing to mock the people who were at the windows when the fire broke out, desperate to escape the inferno. Later, a member of the group shouts "jump out of the window" while another imitates the noise of emergency sirens. Later in the video, the model goes up in flames and cheering can be heard.

The tragedy shook the community in west London. Credit: ITV News