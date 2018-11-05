Donald Trump and Barack Obama go head-to-head on eve of mid-term elections

Donald Trump and Barack Obama have gone head-to-head on the campaign trail just hours before the mid-term elections.

With a day left until voting begins, ex-president Obama told a rally that the US has found itself at a crossroads.

The Democrat said that politics in the country was full of liars.

Meanwhile, incumbent Mr Trump has focussed his rhetoric on immigration.

It comes as the president begins his final whistle-stop tour, in Ohio, ahead of voting time.