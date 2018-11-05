More than one hundred hotels under audit in area where British couple died on Thomas Cook holiday in Egypt

More than one hundred hotels in the area where a British couple died on a Thomas Cook holiday are now under audit, according to Egypt’s Minister of Tourism.

Speaking publicly about the tragedy for the first time, Rania Al-Mashat told ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi that 108 hotels in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada are being evaluated.

“The 108 hotels there will be evaluated based on hygiene, safety, waste management and human resources ability to deal with issues of hygiene.”

“We will be very stringent and tough in terms of the implementation of these required changes – we start with Hurghada and we are going to move to the other governorates and this is a part of a very ambitious programme that I am launching called ‘Egypt’s Tourism Reform Programme’”, she added.