Five new AI medical centres to speed up disease diagnosis

Five new medical technology centres are to use artificial intelligence to help speed up disease diagnosis as part of Government plans to utilise AI.

The department for business, energy and industrial strategy has announced the new centres in Leeds, Oxford, Coventry, Glasgow and London will be funded by the Government as it looks to increase its investment in AI and improve patient treatment.

The technology will be used at the centres to digitise images taken during scans and biopsies as well as develop products that can help increase the rate of early diagnosis.

Business secretary Greg Clark said: “AI has the potential to revolutionise healthcare and improve lives for the better.

“That’s why our modern Industrial Strategy puts pioneering technologies at the heart of our plans to build a Britain fit for the future.