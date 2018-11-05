Girl, 12, was screaming among ‘sea’ of injured children after slide collapse

A mother whose daughter was seriously injured when an inflatable slide collapsed at a fireworks funfair has called for stricter rules to prevent similar incidents.

Eight children were taken to hospital after the ride collapsed at the event in Woking, Surrey, on Saturday evening.

According to witnesses the youngsters appeared to fall from the 30ft-tall inflatable slide shortly before the fireworks display was due to begin.

Donia Echouafni said her daughter Nadine, 12, suffered an injured pelvis when she fell from the inflatable slide and remains in hospital.

She told ITV News how, after hearing of the incident, she had rushed to the scene where she found her daughter screaming in pain among a “sea” of injured children.

“I don’t want to see this to happen to anybody again, nobody wants to see their child on the floor crying, or unconscious,” Ms Echouafni said.