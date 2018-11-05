Hyde Park bomb accused arrested on suspicion of murder of two soldiers in 1972

A man whose trial over the IRA’s Hyde Park bomb collapsed in controversial circumstances has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of two soldiers in Northern Ireland in 1972.

John Downey was detained by Irish gardai on Monday evening under a European Arrest Warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Mr Downey, 66, was arrested in Co Donegal and is expected to appear at Dublin High Court on Tuesday afternoon.

He is wanted for questioning in Northern Ireland in suspicion of murdering Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston, 32, a father of four, and Private James Eames, 33, a father of three, in Co Fermanagh.

They died when an IRA bomb exploded in a car they were checking on the Irvinestown Road, Cherrymount, Enniskillen on August 25, 1972.

In 2013, John Downey was charged with murdering four Royal Household Cavalrymen in a bomb in London’s Hyde Park in 1982.

He stood trial at the Old Bailey, but the case dramatically collapsed after it was revealed he had received a written assurance from former prime minister Tony Blair’s government that he was not actively wanted by the authorities.

The letter was issued under the terms of the controversial On The Runs (OTRs) scheme.