US sanctions against Iran kick in as Trump targets policy change

Iranian president Rouhani said Iran faces a "war situation" after Trump reimposed sanctions. Credit: AP

The US has re-imposed sanctions against Iran, which were originally lifted in 2015 when the countries signed a nuclear deal. Iran's vital oil industry are under particular threat, with the country's economy already struggling. The new sanctions were greeted with air defence drills and an acknowledgement from President Hassan Rouhani that the nation faces a “war situation”. The move has raised tensions in the Middle East as America’s maximalist approach to the Islamic Republic takes hold. The sanctions end all the economic benefits America granted Tehran for its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. For now, Iran continues to abide by the accord which saw it limit its enrichment of uranium.

Protestors in Iran burn the US and Israeli flags. Credit: AP

While not threatening to resume higher enrichment, Iranian officials in recent months have said this could resume at any time – and faster than before. Iran's oil industry is a crucial source of hard currency for its struggling economy. Its national currency has plummeted over the last year, sending prices for everything from mobile phones to medicine skyrocketing. Mr Rouhani said: “Today, Iran is able to sell its oil and it will sell.” Iranian state television aired footage of air defence systems and anti-aircraft batteries in two-day military manoeuvres which got under way across a vast stretch of the country’s north. Iranian army general Habibillah Sayyari said both the national army and the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard are taking part in the exercise. Mr Rouhani, meanwhile, pledged that Iran would overcome the sanctions. “We are in the war situation, ” he said. “We are in the economic war situation. We are confronting a bullying enemy. We have to stand to win.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander Mohammad Ali Jafari Credit: AP