Labour warns of £600m fall in tax-free childcare

Spending on a Government scheme intended to help working families with the costs of childcare is set to fall by hundreds of millions of pounds, Labour has warned.

The party said analysis of Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts, released with last week’s Budget, showed spending on the tax-free childcare scheme (TFC) was projected to be down £600 million over the next four years compared with the last forecasts in March.

Under TFC, HM Revenue and Customs tops up the sum parents pay for childcare by up to 20%, up to a maximum of £2,000 per child per year.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said the latest figures showed families would not get the support they need.