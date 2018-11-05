Man jailed for life for murdering wife and stepdaughter in frenzied knife attack

An 11-year-old girl was murdered by her stepfather after she "bravely came to the help of her mother" who was being stabbed to death in "a sustained and brutal episode of violence" at their home, a court heard.

Christopher Boon, 28, pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court to killing Laura Mortimer and Ella Dalby at a house in Dexter Way, Gloucester, on May 28.

Describing the murders as "unspeakable savagery", the judge sentenced him to life in prison with a minimum of 29 years.

Mrs Justice May told Boon: "On the evening of May 27 this year, you murdered your wife Laura Boon and your 11-year-old stepdaughter Ella Dalby in an act of selfish rage and cruelty.

"Your wanton savagery has blighted the lives of many forever."

The families of Ms Mortimer and Ella, who packed the public galleries of court room two, loudly applauded after the sentence was passed

Richard Smith QC, prosecuting, told the court Ms Mortimer, 31, had "clearly fought for her life" and her daughter Ella witnessed at least part of the attack before being killed as she "bravely came to the help of her mother".

"Their bodies were subsequently found in the kitchen floor," Mr Smith said. "Mother laying side by side with daughter in significant pools of blood."

Mr Smith said police officers attending the scene described it as "horrendous".

"It is clear that it was a sustained and brutal episode of violence in which Laura and Ella suffered multiple stab wounds about their faces and necks," he told the court.