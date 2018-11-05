- ITV Report
-
Police investigating possible 'child abduction' report release CCTV
Police investigating a possible child abduction have released pictures from the alleged incident.
Sussex Police have asked for help in identifying the two people - a man approximately 70-years-old who was speaking to a young girl between three and five.
The CCTV images were taken at the junction of Western Road and the western entrance to Clarence Square in Brighton on Monday at 3.20pm.
Sussex Police have stressed that there have been no reports of a missing child, but wish to clarify what happened.
The move was sparked by a member of the public reporting that a man may have picked up a small child and walked off.
Enquiries are also being made to try to establish whether the child was actually with their parents or another family member.
The man was white and wearing a green coat, while the girl was white, wearing a pink coat with blonde hair.
Superintendent James Collis said; "From all our enquiries we think the man and child in this image may be the ones our original caller is referring to.
"Active enquiries are continuing but we are also considering the possibility that the man and child are family members or at least known to each other, and that the caller may have misinterpreted what they saw but was nevertheless acting in perfectly good faith.
"If you are that man, or a family member or friend who has information about this incident, please get in touch with us as soon as possible by ringing 101 quoting Operation Boxworth, so that we can meet you and confirm that all is well with you and the child.
"And if anyone else recognises these people we also ask them to call us right away."