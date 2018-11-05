Police investigating possible 'child abduction' report release CCTV

Police investigating a possible child abduction have released pictures from the alleged incident.

Sussex Police have asked for help in identifying the two people - a man approximately 70-years-old who was speaking to a young girl between three and five.

The CCTV images were taken at the junction of Western Road and the western entrance to Clarence Square in Brighton on Monday at 3.20pm.

Sussex Police have stressed that there have been no reports of a missing child, but wish to clarify what happened.

The move was sparked by a member of the public reporting that a man may have picked up a small child and walked off.

Enquiries are also being made to try to establish whether the child was actually with their parents or another family member.