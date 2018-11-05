Police urge public to break silence over Handsworth Halloween party shooting

The shooting took place in Victoria Road. Credit: Google Street View

Officers investigating an "outrageous" drive-by shooting in which two teenagers were shot outside a children’s Halloween party have urged the public to break their silence over the incident. West Midlands Police has re-appealed for information after the two boys, aged 14 and 15, were hit by the single round which went through one victim and into the other. The shooting, involving what police believed to be a "powerful" firearm, happened at 8.15pm on Friday night in Victoria Road in the Handsworth area of Birmingham. The cousins were standing on the doorstep of a relative’s house where the party was being held, having knocked on the front door moments before. The victims have both undergone surgery and are currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police have stressed neither boy had ever had any previous contact with police, had "no affiliation to any sort of criminality", and the attack appeared motiveless. Both teenagers had been to a community centre earlier in the evening before heading to the Halloween party. The bullet was fired from a vehicle which pulled up on the opposite side of the road, according to witnesses. Officers are studying CCTV and have identified the round may have been fired from a dark-coloured car containing several people. They have urged anyone to come forward with information or CCTV or dash-cam footage, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously. Police patrols have been stepped up and officers have been going door-to-door.

Detective Superintendent Maria Fox said the incident had 'crossed the line'. Credit: West Midlands Police