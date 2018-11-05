- ITV Report
Rapper Mac Miller death a cocaine and fentanyl overdose, coroner rules
US rapper Mac Miller died from an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol, a coroner has ruled.
Miller, former partner of singer Ariana Grande, was found dead at his Los Angeles home in September aged 26.
On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner published its findings.
Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller, has become infamous throughout the US as an opioid crisis grips the nation.
Last year overdose deaths hit their highest level ever recorded with an estimated 200 people dying every day, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration
Fentanyl, a painkiller which tends to be cheaper and much more potent than heroin, is one of the biggest concerns for drug agents, the agency said.
A concert in Miller's memory was held in Los Angeles last week and involved performances from Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott and John Mayer.