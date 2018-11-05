Rapper Mac Miller death a cocaine and fentanyl overdose, coroner rules

US rapper Mac Miller died from an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol, a coroner has ruled.

Miller, former partner of singer Ariana Grande, was found dead at his Los Angeles home in September aged 26.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner published its findings.

Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller, has become infamous throughout the US as an opioid crisis grips the nation.