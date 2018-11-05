Rihanna slams Trump for playing her hit Don't Stop The Music at 'tragic rally'

Rihanna is the latest musician to slam US president Donald Trump for playing her songs at Republican rallies.

The singer replied to a tweet from Washington Post journalist, Philip Rucker, who described Rihanna's Don't Stop The Music blaring out at a Republican political event in Chattanooga.

Rihanna relied: "Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!"

There's a long history of musicians taking umbridge at politicians using their songs without permission, but the current US president has incensed several high profile artists.