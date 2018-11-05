More than 75 school students and their principal kidnapped in Cameroon

Students and their principal have been kidnapped from their school in Cameroon. Credit: AP

Armed men have kidnapped at least 78 students and their principal from a Presbyterian school in Nkwen village in Cameroon, a governor has said. The kidnapping late Sunday took place near Bamenda, the capital of the troubled English-speaking region, according to Governor Deben Tchoffo. A video purportedly of the kidnapped children has been release on social media via men who call themselves Amba boys, a reference to the state of Ambazonia where armed separatists are trying to establish in Cameroon’s northwest and southwest regions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In the video, the kidnappers force about six of the children to give their names and the names of their parents. The children said they were kidnapped late on Sunday, and they do not know where they are being held.

Africa's oldest president, Cameroon's Paul Biya, easily won a seventh term on Monday October 22, 2018. Credit: AP

The men who identify themselves as the kidnappers said they will only release the children when they achieve what they want. "We shall only release you after the struggle. You will be going to school now here," say the men. While the video could not be independently verified, parents have been reacting on social media saying they recognise their children in the video. Hundreds have been killed in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions in the past year, where violence between armed separatists and the military have increased - since a government crackdown against protesters in the northwest and southwest regions - who claim that as the English-speaking minority they are marginalised by the French-speaking government. Violent separatists took up arms to destabilise the Anglophone regions to win independence for the areas they want to declare a separate state, which they call Ambazonia.

The 85-year-old President Paul Biya, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, vows to hold the largely Francophone country together even as thousands flee violence in English-speaking regions. Credit: AP