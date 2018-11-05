Targeting stem cells early could be key to bowel cancer prevention

Treating pre-cancerous stem cells at an early stage could be key to preventing bowel cancer in people born with a very high risk of the disease, a study suggests.

New research indicates stem cells – believed to play a key role in the development of cancer – could be sensitive to existing cancer drugs but only if they are treated very early on.

Researcher Michael Hodder from the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute in Glasgow studied the role of stem cells in the guts of mice that had been bred to mimic a human hereditary condition called familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP).

People with the condition carry a fault in a gene called adenomatous polyposis coli (APC) and have a greater than 95% chance of developing bowel cancer.