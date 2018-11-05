What have Mel C, Mel B, Emma, Geri and Victoria been up to since the Spice Girls?

The Spice Girls performed together at the Brit Awards. Credit: PA

The iconic British pop girl group the Spice Girls formed more than two decades ago with singers Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell. Their album, Spice, went on to become the best-selling album by a female group in history after selling 31 million copies worldwide. Today the Spice Girls have announced their first tour in 10 years, which will see them play a host of UK stadiums in 2019. But what have the girl group been up to during the last decade?

The Spice Girls posed outside the Martinez Hotel in Cannes, during the 50th Cannes Film Festival, to promote their film 'Spice the Movie'. Credit: PA

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice)

After the Spice Girls split, Victoria Beckham worked on her solo music career. She was signed to two record labels and had four UK Top 10 singles. Victoria launched an eponymous clothing label in 2008 and was named designer brand of the year in 2011. She has also featured in many documentaries and reality shows including The Real Beckhams, as well as making cameo appearances in Ugly Betty and American Idol. She became a mum-of-four and gave birth to her daughter Harper Seven Beckham in 2011. In 2012, the Spice Girls performed a medley of 'Wannabe' and 'Spice Up Your Life' at the London Summer Olympics closing ceremony. She received an OBE for her services to the fashion industry in 2017 from Prince William.

Victoria Beckham departs after her London Fashion Week SS19 show in Dover Street, London in September 2018. Credit: PA

Melanie C (Sporty Spice)

Mel C's first music venture after the Spice Girls was featuring on Canadian Rock singer, Bryan Adam's single 'When You're Gone'. As a solo artist she had two number one singles and six Top 10 singles, including 'I Turn To You' and 'Never be the Same Again' featuring Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopez from the American girl group TLC. She appeared in the musical Blood Brothers in 2009 and was nominated for a 'Best Actress' Laurence Olivier Award for her role as Mrs Johnstone.

Melanie Jayne Chisholm also known as Sporty Spice to Spice Girls fans. Credit: PA

Melanie B (Scary Spice)

Mel B's first solo album 'Hot' was released in 2000 and produced three Top 10 singles. She starred in the Broadway musical 'Rent' playing Mimi and many feature films. Ms Brown is well-recognised as a television personality in the UK and the US, notably on shows, X Factor, Dancing with the Stars, UK's Lip Sync Battle and hosting the MOBO Awards.

Melanie B also known as Scary Spice. Credit: PA

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice)

Ms Bunton was signed to Virgin Records and her first single as a solo artist was 'What Took You So Long,' which stayed at number one in the UK charts for two weeks. Her first album 'A Girl Like Me' reached number four in the UK album charts. In 2009, she joined Heart as a radio presenter for their breakfast show with Jamie Theakston. Emma also appeared as a judge on Dancing On Ice during its fifth season in 2010 and launched a baby clothing line with Argos in 2012.

Emma Bunton currently presents weekday breakfast on Heart. Credit: PA

Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice)

Geri Halliwell shocked Spice Girls fans around the world as she was the first to leave the group in 1998. Her first solo single 'Look At Me' was released less than a year after departing the group. It reached number two and was followed by four number one singles. In 2008, she penned a children's book collection, Ugenia Lavender. She was a judge on Australia's Got Talent in 2013 and last year she presented a documentary for the BBC about pop culture.