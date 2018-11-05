Yugoslav war bombing behind Nemanja Matic decision not to wear poppy for Manchester United

Manchester United star Nemanja Matic has revealed the reason behind his decision not to wear a remembrance poppy on his jersey.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who joined the club from Chelsea in 2017, was the only player in United's starting XI against Bournemouth on Saturday not to sport a poppy-embroidered shirt.

On Monday, Matic explained that his decision was linked to Nato's bombing of Serbia in 1999 during the Yugoslav War.

Matic's hometown of Vrelo was a target of the campaign, a strategic move during the fighting between Serbians and Kosovans.

On social media, the Serbian international said that the move was not intended to "undermine" the poppy or offend people.