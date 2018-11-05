- ITV Report
-
Yugoslav war bombing behind Nemanja Matic decision not to wear poppy for Manchester United
Manchester United star Nemanja Matic has revealed the reason behind his decision not to wear a remembrance poppy on his jersey.
The 30-year-old midfielder, who joined the club from Chelsea in 2017, was the only player in United's starting XI against Bournemouth on Saturday not to sport a poppy-embroidered shirt.
On Monday, Matic explained that his decision was linked to Nato's bombing of Serbia in 1999 during the Yugoslav War.
Matic's hometown of Vrelo was a target of the campaign, a strategic move during the fighting between Serbians and Kosovans.
On social media, the Serbian international said that the move was not intended to "undermine" the poppy or offend people.
"I recognise fully why people wear poppies, I totally respect everyone’s right to do so and I have total sympathy for anyone who has lost loved ones due to conflict," Matic wrote on Instagram.
"However, for me it is only a reminder of an attack that I felt personally as a young, frightened 12-year old boy living in Vrelo, as my country was devastated by the bombing of Serbia in 1999. Whilst I have done so previously, on reflection I now don't feel it is right for me to wear the poppy on my shirt.
"I do not want to undermine the poppy as a symbol of pride within Britain or offend anyone, however, we are all a product of our own upbringing and this is a personal choice for the reasons outlined.
"I hope everyone understands my reasons now that I have explained them and I can concentrate on helping the team in the games that lie ahead."
Matic's post was met by a variety of responses, some in support and others more critical.
The poppy is a symbol widely associated with Armistice Day and the loss of life during war.