98-year-old man fighting for life after attack and robbery at Enfield home

An elderly man is fighting for his life after being attacked and robbed in his own home, police have said.

The 98-year-old was discovered with multiple bruising to his body and a head injury at his home on Evesham Road, Enfield, north London on Tuesday morning.

He was taken to hospital in east London where he remains in a life threatening condition.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police believed there to have been a disturbance at the address and said a Toshiba television and other personal items were missing.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said on Tuesday evening: “This was a brutal and senseless attack on a vulnerable pensioner in his own home. The level of violence used was completely excessive.

“From our inquiries we have established that the victim was spoken to by a family member on the telephone on Monday, 5 November at 2pm and had not raised any concerns. We are therefore confident, the attack has taken place in the 20-hour window between then, possibly Bonfire Night, to when he was discovered.

“I would urge any members of the public that may have seen any persons acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Evesham Road, Enfield, N11 to come forward to my investigation team as a priority."