Ageing population could put strain on Scottish budget, MSPs warn

MSPs have warned demographic factors pose could a risk to the future size of Scottish budget.

Holyrood’s Finance and Constitution Committee’s pre-budget scrutiny report highlights Scotland’s population is forecast to age faster than the rest of the UK, meaning the proportion of working age people available to support pensioners will be comparatively smaller in Scotland.

Scotland’s working age population is expected to fall from this year, which the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) predicts will place a drag on the country’s economic growth.

The Scottish Government’s Fiscal Outlook says Scotland’s ageing population is expected to accelerate from 2021 onwards and is happening at a faster rate than in the rest of the UK, due to increasing numbers of people aged 75 and over and an ageing working population.

In its report ahead of the 2019-20 budget, the committee questions if the Scottish Government has enough policy levers to handle this risk and whether the fiscal framework, which sets out how Scotland is funded, sufficiently recognises this demographic difference.

It recommends both these questions are taken into account in the review of the fiscal framework.