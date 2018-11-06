Andrew Fairlie steps down from Gleneagles restaurant due to terminal cancer

Renowned chef Andrew Fairlie is “absolutely humbled” by messages of support after revealing he is stepping down from his two Michelin-starred restaurant due to a terminal brain tumour. He has been fighting the illness since 2005 with chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery but was told in June no further treatment was available, The Times Scotland reported. Mr Fairlie is now retiring from the restaurant at Gleneagles, which he established in 2001, to arrange a wedding with his partner Kate White and tweeted they will marry on Wednesday. He said goodbye to colleagues in the kitchen on Saturday and will officially hand over the keys to the head chef Stevie McLaughlin, general manager Dale Dewsbury and his business partner Gregor Mathieson in February.

Mr Fairlie established his restaurant at the hotel in 2001 Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at the luxury Pertshire hotel is the only one in Scotland with two Michelin stars. Mr Fairlie told The Times: “Giving up my restaurant kitchen was the hardest part. “The fact that I’ll never be back, never have that buzz and atmosphere of the kitchen again, was very emotional. “But it’s dangerous for me to be there. I’d just be a liability.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.