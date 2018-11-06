Boy, 16, killed in fifth suspected stabbing in London in a week

A 16-year-old boy has died in the fifth suspected fatal stabbing to the hit the capital in a week.

The young victim was found with suspected stab wounds in Tulse Hill, south London, after police were called to reports of a shooting in Greenleaf Close at 10.53pm.

Paramedics tried to save the boy, but he was pronounced dead at 11.41pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers believe the boy had suffered stab rather than gunshot wounds, although the Met stressed inquiries were at an early stage.

No arrests have been made and the boy's next-of-kin have been informed.

The suspected murder would bring the number of homicides in London this year to 117.