Challenge over prosecution of mother who obtained abortion pills to be heard

A legal challenge against a decision to prosecute a mother who obtained abortion pills for her teenage daughter in Northern Ireland will be heard later. The woman is judicially reviewing the move to prosecute her for procuring abortion medication for her pregnant 15-year-old child. The case before Belfast High Court, known as JR76, represents the latest challenge to Northern Ireland’s restrictive laws on terminations.

Unlike other parts of the UK, the 1967 Abortion Act does not extend to Northern Ireland, meaning abortion is illegal except where a woman’s life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious danger to her mental or physical health. The mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is facing two counts of procuring and supplying the abortion drugs with the intent to procure a miscarriage, contrary to the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act. She could face up to five years in prison if convicted. The woman is taking a judicial review, claiming the decision to prosecute contravenes her human rights. The case is due to be heard over two days. The mother is supported by Amnesty International and the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission, which are both intervenors in the case.

