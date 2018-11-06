Home care provider Allied Healthcare at 'credible risk of service disruption'

There is a “credible risk of service disruption” at one of the biggest home care providers in England, inspectors have warned.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has raised concerns that Allied Healthcare may not be able to continue to operate after November 30.

The company is one of the largest home care providers in England and provides care services across 84 councils to around 9,300 people.

It helps provide a range of services including home care – which can be help with cleaning and shopping, getting showered and dressed, preparing meals, and managing medication for the elderly or disabled.

CQC said it has written to 84 English local authorities who commission some sort of care services through Allied Healthcare to notify them of its concerns.