Confidence in policing severely dented, committee warns

Public confidence in the police has been “severely dented” as forces struggle to deliver an effective service, a Commons committee has warned. It is taking longer to charge suspects, fewer arrests are being made and neighbourhood presences have been stripped back, MPs said. Falls in funding and staffing levels have left constabularies under “increasing strain”, according to a report from the Public Accounts Committee.

It highlighted how police are dealing with more incidents which are not crime-related at a time when violent and sexual offending is on the rise. The assessment – the latest to raise serious concerns about the state of policing in England and Wales – said: “Policing by consent relies on public confidence and this is being severely dented. “Forces are struggling to deliver an effective service: it is taking longer to charge offences; they are making fewer arrests; they are doing less neighbourhood policing, and public satisfaction is declining.” The committee cited figures showing that the proportion of crimes resulting in a charge or summons dropped from 15% in March 2015 to 9% in March 2018. Police are carrying out less proactive work, the report added, pointing to falls in the numbers of breathalyser tests, motoring fixed penalties and convictions for drug trafficking and possession. The PAC also levelled criticism at the Home Office, accusing the department of failing to show “strategic leadership” of the policing system and having only a “limited understanding” of the resources forces need. “The police’s main duties are to protect the public and prevent crime,” the report said. “But only about a quarter of the emergency and priority incidents that the police respond to are crime-related.”

Meg Hillier Credit: John Stilwell/PA