Fox News labelled 'state media' after hosts Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro speak at Donald Trump mid-term rally

Fox News has been described as "state media" after two of its hosts spoke on stage alongside Donald Trump at his final US mid-term election rally on Monday.

Sean Hannity, who had earlier tweeted to say he would not be appearing on stage, came on to a warm embrace from the president before the presenter derided attending members of the media as "fake news".

Hannity also repeated Mr Trump's campaign slogan while on stage: "Promises made, promises kept."

Fellow Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, who Mr Trump described as "my friend", also spoke on stage at the rally.

Fox and Hannity had earlier said he would not be appearing on stage. The network has not commented since the event.